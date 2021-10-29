Earnings Preview For DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.04
DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by 0.00%, which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DASAN Zhone Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.22
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.10
|-0.06
|0.20
|Price Change %
|-13.72%
|-1.16%
|-2.12%
|17.06%
Stock Performance
Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions were trading at $10.99 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
