A Preview Of Hologic's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hologic will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.01

Hologic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 18.75%, which was followed by a 2.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hologic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.12 2.61 2.17 1.22
EPS Actual 1.33 2.59 2.86 2.07
Price Change % 2.41% -8.52% 4.51% 3.96%

Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic were trading at $72.66 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

