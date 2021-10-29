 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barnes Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Barnes Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes Gr beat their estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.51, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $56,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.31 0.33 0.28
EPS Actual 0.45 0.38 0.36 0.30
Revenue Estimate 304.15M 278.80M 282.78M 245.62M
Revenue Actual 321.16M 301.63M 289.12M 269.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (B)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
Barnes Extends Long-Term Agreement With ITP Aero Through 2025
Earnings Outlook For Barnes Gr
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com