Barnes Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barnes Gr beat their estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.51, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $56,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barnes past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.31
|0.33
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.38
|0.36
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|304.15M
|278.80M
|282.78M
|245.62M
|Revenue Actual
|321.16M
|301.63M
|289.12M
|269.06M
