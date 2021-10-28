Enova International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:16 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enova International beat their estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $115,615,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92, which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enova International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.28 1.26 0.85 EPS Actual 2.26 2.20 2.39 2.97 Revenue Estimate 267.78M 268.18M 250.37M 218.26M Revenue Actual 264.72M 259.44M 263.85M 204.54M

