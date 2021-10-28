Enova International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:16 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enova International beat their estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.11, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $115,615,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92, which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enova International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|1.28
|1.26
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|2.26
|2.20
|2.39
|2.97
|Revenue Estimate
|267.78M
|268.18M
|250.37M
|218.26M
|Revenue Actual
|264.72M
|259.44M
|263.85M
|204.54M
