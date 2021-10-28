 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Mercer International Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 5:50pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Mercer International Q3 Earnings

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercer International beat their estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $136,595,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercer International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.31 -0.02  
EPS Actual 0.32 0.09 -0.20 0.11
Revenue Estimate 399.25M 430.61M 381.28M 343.69M
Revenue Actual 401.83M 412.72M 398.19M 333.15M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MERC)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings