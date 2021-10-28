 Skip to main content

Recap: Vocera Communications Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vocera Communications beat their estimated earnings by 86.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,753,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vocera Communications's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.05 0.20 0.13
EPS Actual 0.15 0.09 0.28 0.31
Revenue Estimate 53.59M 46.78M 54.59M 50.55M
Revenue Actual 56.18M 48.67M 56.59M 53.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

