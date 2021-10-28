Recap: Vocera Communications Q3 Earnings
Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Vocera Communications beat their estimated earnings by 86.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,753,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vocera Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|-0.05
|0.20
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.09
|0.28
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|53.59M
|46.78M
|54.59M
|50.55M
|Revenue Actual
|56.18M
|48.67M
|56.59M
|53.81M
