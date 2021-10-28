Recap: Western Digital Q1 Earnings
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Digital beat their estimated earnings by 18.57%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $2.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,129,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67, which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|0.68
|0.54
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.02
|0.69
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|4.53B
|3.97B
|3.87B
|3.83B
|Revenue Actual
|4.92B
|4.14B
|3.94B
|3.92B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Western Digital management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.25 and $2.55 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -3.61% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Western Digital, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings