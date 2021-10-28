Deckers Outdoor: Q2 Earnings Insights
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Deckers Outdoor missed their estimated earnings by 8.73%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $4.01, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $98,377,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.85, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Deckers Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|0.64
|7.07
|2.47
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|1.18
|8.99
|3.58
|Revenue Estimate
|400.74M
|435.21M
|963.38M
|541.50M
|Revenue Actual
|504.68M
|561.19M
|1.08B
|623.52M
