Deckers Outdoor: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deckers Outdoor missed their estimated earnings by 8.73%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $4.01, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $98,377,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.85, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deckers Outdoor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.14 0.64 7.07 2.47
EPS Actual 1.71 1.18 8.99 3.58
Revenue Estimate 400.74M 435.21M 963.38M 541.50M
Revenue Actual 504.68M 561.19M 1.08B 623.52M

