Recap: DexCom Q3 Earnings
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DexCom beat their estimated earnings by 41.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.63, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $149,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 13.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DexCom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.30
|0.92
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.33
|0.91
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|551.27M
|484.23M
|552.23M
|476.75M
|Revenue Actual
|595.10M
|505.00M
|568.90M
|500.90M
