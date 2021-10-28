 Skip to main content

Recap: DexCom Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DexCom beat their estimated earnings by 41.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.63, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $149,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 13.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DexCom's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.30 0.92 0.64
EPS Actual 0.76 0.33 0.91 0.94
Revenue Estimate 551.27M 484.23M 552.23M 476.75M
Revenue Actual 595.10M 505.00M 568.90M 500.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

