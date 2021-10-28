Kemper: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kemper missed their estimated earnings by 1091.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.19 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $101,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.86, which was followed by a 3.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kemper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.34
|1.55
|1.47
|EPS Actual
|-1.54
|1.31
|1.59
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25B
|1.19B
|1.18B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.35B
|1.39B
|1.35B
