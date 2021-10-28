Kemper: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kemper missed their estimated earnings by 1091.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.19 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $101,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.86, which was followed by a 3.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kemper's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.34 1.55 1.47 EPS Actual -1.54 1.31 1.59 1.36 Revenue Estimate 1.25B 1.19B 1.18B 1.17B Revenue Actual 1.51B 1.35B 1.39B 1.35B

