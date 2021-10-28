 Skip to main content

Hershey Sweetens FY21 Outlook After Q3 Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
  • Hershey Co (NYSE: HSYreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 6.3% year-on-year, to $2.36 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.30 billion. Organic, constant currency net sales improved 4.4%.
  • Hershey remarked that the growth lagged consumer demand as capacity constraints and supply chain disruptions resulted in lower retailer and distributor inventory levels.
  • Hershey's North America segment net sales rose 5.5% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. Sales for Hershey's International and other segments increased 13.9% to $234.2 million. 
  • The gross margin contracted 370 basis points Y/Y to 45%, and gross profit decreased 1.7% Y/Y to $1.1 billion. Adjusted gross margin was 44.3%, a decrease of 110 basis points.
  • The operating margin contracted 310 bps to 24.4%, and operating income for the quarter fell 6% Y/Y to $574.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.10 beat the analyst consensus of $1.99.
  • Hershey held $675.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 3, 2021.
  • Outlook: Hershey raised the FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $6.98 - $7.11 (prior view $6.79 - $6.92) versus the consensus of $6.91.
  • It also raised sales growth guidance to 8% - 9% (prior 6% - 8%).
  • The company expects anticipated consumer demand, an improved tax outlook, and brand investment to more than offset higher supply chain costs and inflation.
  • Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $180.13 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

