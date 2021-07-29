 Skip to main content

Hershey Beats On Q2 Earnings; Raises FY21 Sales Guidance On Stronger Recovery In Away-From-Home Consumption

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 11:52am   Comments
  • Hershey Co (NYSE: HSYreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 16.5% year-on-year, to $1.99 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.83 billion. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 15.5%.
  • Hershey's North America segment net sales rose 12.3% Y/Y to $1.78 billion. Sales for Hershey's International and other segments increased 70.2% to $210.2 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 10 basis points Y/Y to 46.5%, and gross profit rose 16.8% Y/Y to $925.4 million.
  • The operating margin expanded 50 bps to 23.0%, and operating income for the quarter rose 19.1% Y/Y to $456.7 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.47 beat the analyst consensus of $1.44.
  • Hershey held $426.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 4, 2021.
  • "Our business continued to excel in the second quarter with robust recovery in away-from-home consumption and international markets and sustained elevated at-home consumption," said CEO Michele Buck.
  • Outlook: Hershey raised FY21 net sales growth guidance to 6% - 8%, from the previous 4% - 6%.
  • It sees an adjusted EPS of $6.79 - $6.92 versus the consensus of $6.89. The outlook is unchanged from the previously communicated 8% to 10% increase from $6.29 in FY20.
  • It slightly lowered its reported EPS outlook to $6.59 - $6.85 due to incremental costs to execute and integrate Lily's acquisition.
  • Hershey also anticipates FY21 effective tax rate of 17 -18% and Capex of $550 million.
  • Price action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $178.22 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by mjimages from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

