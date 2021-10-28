 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Realty Income
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Price Over Earnings Overview: Realty Income

 

 

In the current market session, Realty Income Inc. (NYSE:O) is trading at $72.79, after a 0.72% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 12.23%, and in the past year, by 25.80%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 2.43%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 54.23 in the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry, Realty Income Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 74.82. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Realty Income Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

