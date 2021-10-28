 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Impinj Shares Jump 27% Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Impinj Shares Jump 27% Today?
  • Analysts updated their price targets on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) following Q3 results. The wireless connectivity operator reported Q3 revenue of $45.2 million, beating the consensus of $44.2 million. EPS loss of $(0.04) beat the consensus loss of $(0.10).
  • Impinj sees Q4 revenue of $46 million - $48 million above the consensus of $42.3 million. It sees a EPS of $(0.04) - $0.02 above the consensus loss of $(0.14).
  • Needham analyst James Ricchiuti raised the PT to $63 from $55, implying a 12.6% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The analyst notes that the company reported better than expected Q3 revenue and earnings despite ongoing supply constraints that continued to prevent Impinj from meeting strong customer demand. 
  • Ricchiuti adds that Impinj management provided better than expected Q4 guidance, driven by incremental wafer availability, the initial impact of price increases, and strength in reader ICs, offset partially by supply chain-related reader constraints.
  • Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle lowered the PT to $68 from $74, implying a 21.6% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  •  The analyst notes Impinj reported a "modest" Q3 beat driven by Systems, with a slight guide up in Q4 driven by improving endpoint IC supply. 
  • Searle contends that despite a continued wafer-constrained environment, endpoint IC unit sales are expected to be sustained into the first half of 2022 and further bolstered by price increases and mix.
  • Price Action: PI shares closed higher by 26.96% at $71.01 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021Lake StreetInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALNYSVB LeerinkMaintains108.0
MNDYTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On432.0
SYBTKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades67.0
TMXBairdDowngrades44.0
RIBTLake StreetDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com