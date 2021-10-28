 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Wolfspeed Shares Gain 33% Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Wolfspeed Shares Gain 33% Today?
  • Analysts bumped their price targets on Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) following its Q1 results.
  • The manufacturer of wide bandgap semiconductors reported Q1 revenue of $156.6 million, up 36% year-on-year, above the consensus of $149.2 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.21) beat the consensus loss of $(0.23).
  • Wolfspeed sees Q2 revenue of $165 million - $175 million above the consensus of $157.9 million. It sees a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.16) - $(0.20) above the consensus loss of $(0.23).
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley raised the PT to $105 from $85, implying a 15.5% upside, following relatively strong Q1 results and above consensus Q2 guidance. 
  • The analyst keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised the PT to $90 from $80, implying priced at the current level, but reiterated a Market Perform.
  • The analyst is optimistic about the company's improving visibility, higher exit revenue run rate, and bottoming gross margins, but he also views shares of Wolfspeed as "reasonably valued." 
  • Srivastava still contends that with its market-leading position in wide bandgap semiconductors such as SiC and GaN, the company stands to benefit from markets ranging from EVs to 5G.
  • Price Action: WOLF shares closed higher by 33.20% at $121.04 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for WOLF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Mar 2012Hilliard LyonsDowngradesLong-Term BuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WOLF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WOLF)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 160 Points; Wolfspeed Shares Gain After Q1 Results
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALNYSVB LeerinkMaintains108.0
MNDYTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On432.0
SYBTKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades67.0
TMXBairdDowngrades44.0
RIBTLake StreetDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com