Why Did Wolfspeed Shares Gain 33% Today?
- Analysts bumped their price targets on Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) following its Q1 results.
- The manufacturer of wide bandgap semiconductors reported Q1 revenue of $156.6 million, up 36% year-on-year, above the consensus of $149.2 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.21) beat the consensus loss of $(0.23).
- Wolfspeed sees Q2 revenue of $165 million - $175 million above the consensus of $157.9 million. It sees a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.16) - $(0.20) above the consensus loss of $(0.23).
- Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley raised the PT to $105 from $85, implying a 15.5% upside, following relatively strong Q1 results and above consensus Q2 guidance.
- The analyst keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised the PT to $90 from $80, implying priced at the current level, but reiterated a Market Perform.
- The analyst is optimistic about the company's improving visibility, higher exit revenue run rate, and bottoming gross margins, but he also views shares of Wolfspeed as "reasonably valued."
- Srivastava still contends that with its market-leading position in wide bandgap semiconductors such as SiC and GaN, the company stands to benefit from markets ranging from EVs to 5G.
- Price Action: WOLF shares closed higher by 33.20% at $121.04 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for WOLF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2012
|Hilliard Lyons
|Downgrades
|Long-Term Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for WOLF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech