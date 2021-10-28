 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: O2Micro International
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:47am   Comments
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that O2Micro International will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.10

O2Micro International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 11.11%.

Here's a look at O2Micro International's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.09
EPS Actual 0.10 0.08 0.14 0.10
Price Change % 9.44% -7.22% -12.6% 18.23%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of O2Micro International were trading at $6.04 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

