Recap: Proto Labs Q3 Earnings

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Proto Labs missed their estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17,838,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.42 0.49 0.53 EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.50 0.67 Revenue Estimate 122.20M 113.22M 102.45M 104.86M Revenue Actual 123.05M 116.13M 105.21M 107.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.