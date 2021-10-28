Recap: Proto Labs Q3 Earnings
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Proto Labs missed their estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $17,838,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.42
|0.49
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.40
|0.50
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|122.20M
|113.22M
|102.45M
|104.86M
|Revenue Actual
|123.05M
|116.13M
|105.21M
|107.50M
