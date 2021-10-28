Overstock.com: Q3 Earnings Insights
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Overstock.com beat their estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $42,261,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.04
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.56
|0.26
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|767.35M
|582.35M
|669.99M
|579.89M
|Revenue Actual
|794.54M
|659.86M
|684.01M
|731.65M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News