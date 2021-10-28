Overstock.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Overstock.com beat their estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $42,261,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.04 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.73 0.56 0.26 0.50 Revenue Estimate 767.35M 582.35M 669.99M 579.89M Revenue Actual 794.54M 659.86M 684.01M 731.65M

