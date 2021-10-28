 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overstock.com: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Overstock.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Overstock.com beat their estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $42,261,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Overstock.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.62   0.04 -0.23
EPS Actual 0.73 0.56 0.26 0.50
Revenue Estimate 767.35M 582.35M 669.99M 579.89M
Revenue Actual 794.54M 659.86M 684.01M 731.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Long Overstock, Short Wayfair? A Potential E-Commerce Pair Trade Ahead Of Earnings
It Turns Out That The World Still Needs Coal: Good News For Our Recent Top Name, Peabody Energy
Prometheum's Alternative Trading System Receives SEC Approval, Marking Major Milestone for Digital Securities
Crisis Investing: From COVID, To Energy, To Supply Chain Breakdowns, The Market Has Been Buffeted By Crises Recently. How We've Navigated Them So Fa.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com