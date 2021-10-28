Recap: NovoCure Q3 Earnings
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NovoCure missed their estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $946,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 6.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NovoCure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.02
|0.12
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|141.89M
|139.36M
|141.29M
|120.24M
|Revenue Actual
|133.52M
|134.69M
|143.95M
|132.66M
