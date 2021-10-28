Recap: NovoCure Q3 Earnings

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NovoCure missed their estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $946,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 6.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NovoCure's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02 0.12 0.03 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.04 0.04 0.09 Revenue Estimate 141.89M 139.36M 141.29M 120.24M Revenue Actual 133.52M 134.69M 143.95M 132.66M

