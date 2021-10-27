Recap: Teladoc Health Q3 Earnings
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teladoc Health beat their estimated earnings by 18.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.65, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $232,846,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.3, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.62
|-0.24
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.86
|-1.31
|-0.27
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|500.07M
|451.92M
|378.41M
|281.99M
|Revenue Actual
|503.14M
|453.68M
|383.32M
|288.81M
