Recap: Teladoc Health Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teladoc Health beat their estimated earnings by 18.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.65, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $232,846,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.3, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.62 -0.24 -0.32
EPS Actual -0.86 -1.31 -0.27 -0.13
Revenue Estimate 500.07M 451.92M 378.41M 281.99M
Revenue Actual 503.14M 453.68M 383.32M 288.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

