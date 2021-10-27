United Rentals: Q3 Earnings Insights
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Rentals missed their estimated earnings by 3.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.58 versus an estimate of $6.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $409,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.19, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Rentals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.85
|3.07
|4.23
|4.28
|EPS Actual
|4.66
|3.45
|5.04
|5.40
|Revenue Estimate
|2.25B
|2.00B
|2.17B
|2.14B
|Revenue Actual
|2.29B
|2.06B
|2.28B
|2.19B
