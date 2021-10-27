Churchill Downs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Churchill Downs beat their estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.47, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $55,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.52
|0.56
|0.27
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|3.08
|0.87
|0.19
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|478.63M
|287.45M
|271.99M
|293.53M
|Revenue Actual
|515.10M
|324.30M
|278.20M
|337.80M
