Recap: EQT Q3 Earnings
EQT (NYSE:EQT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EQT beat their estimated earnings by 340.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $982,873,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 9.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EQT's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.26
|-0.25
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.30
|-0.02
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|995.09M
|1.09B
|891.33M
|844.65M
|Revenue Actual
|996.88M
|949.92M
|1.25B
|172.13M
