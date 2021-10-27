Recap: EQT Q3 Earnings

EQT (NYSE:EQT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EQT beat their estimated earnings by 340.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $982,873,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 9.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EQT's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.26 -0.25 -0.24 EPS Actual 0.07 0.30 -0.02 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 995.09M 1.09B 891.33M 844.65M Revenue Actual 996.88M 949.92M 1.25B 172.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.