Goosehead Insurance: Q3 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goosehead Insurance beat their estimated earnings by 73.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,666,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 8.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.06 0.18 0.12 EPS Actual 0.13 0.03 0.19 0.17 Revenue Estimate 37.66M 28.63M 31.32M 28.20M Revenue Actual 38.17M 31.23M 34.65M 32.02M

