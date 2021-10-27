Goosehead Insurance: Q3 Earnings Insights
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goosehead Insurance beat their estimated earnings by 73.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,666,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 8.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.06
|0.18
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.03
|0.19
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|37.66M
|28.63M
|31.32M
|28.20M
|Revenue Actual
|38.17M
|31.23M
|34.65M
|32.02M
