Recap: Meritage Homes Q3 Earnings
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meritage Homes beat their estimated earnings by 14.88%, reporting an EPS of $5.25 versus an estimate of $4.57, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $122,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.3, which was followed by a 11.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meritage Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.43
|2.46
|3.36
|2.41
|EPS Actual
|4.73
|3.44
|3.97
|2.84
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.05B
|1.31B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.28B
|1.08B
|1.41B
|1.14B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings