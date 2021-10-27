 Skip to main content

Aflac: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:13pm   Comments
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aflac beat their estimated earnings by 15.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $428,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aflac's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.27 1.21 1.05 1.13
EPS Actual 1.59 1.53 1.07 1.39
Revenue Estimate 5.35B 5.54B 5.45B 5.50B
Revenue Actual 5.56B 5.87B 5.91B 5.67B

