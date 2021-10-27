 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDonald's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Partners With IBM On AOT Technology
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:
McDonald's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Partners With IBM On AOT Technology
  • McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to $6.2 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.03 billion.
  • Global comparable sales increased 12.7% (10.2% on a 2-year basis). Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 9.6%, and the International Operated Markets segment rose 13.9%.
  • Sales by company-operated restaurants grew 14% Y/Y to $2.6 billion, while sales from franchised restaurants rose 15% to $3.5 billion.
  • Total operating costs and expenses rose 11% Y/Y to $3.2 billion.
  • The operating margin was 48.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 18.2% to $2.9 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.76 beat the analyst consensus of $2.46.
  • The company recently raised its quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $1.38 per share and announced the resumption of its share repurchase program.
  • McDonald’s also issued a separate statement that it agreed with International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) to accelerate further the development and deployment of its Automated Order Taking (AOT) technology.
  • Under the deal, IBM will acquire McD Tech Labs, which was created to advance employee and customer-facing innovations following McDonald’s 2019 acquisition of Apprente. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Upon closing, the McD Tech Labs team will become part of the IBM Cloud & Cognitive Software division. 
  • Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 2.26% at $241.76 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Aerospace & Defense Struggle to Launch with Lockheed and Raytheon
Why McDonald's Shares Are Trading Higher Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of GM, Coca-Cola Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Credit Suisse Downgrades Beyond Meat, Sees 'Deeper Problems That Won't Be Quick To Fix'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com