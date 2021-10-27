Teledyne Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teledyne Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 17.62%, reporting an EPS of $4.34 versus an estimate of $3.69, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $562,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.85, which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.76
|2.59
|3.11
|2.36
|EPS Actual
|4.61
|3.02
|3.48
|2.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|785.54M
|801.50M
|751.04M
|Revenue Actual
|1.12B
|805.70M
|809.30M
|749.00M
