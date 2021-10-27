 Skip to main content

Teledyne Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teledyne Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 17.62%, reporting an EPS of $4.34 versus an estimate of $3.69, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $562,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.85, which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.76 2.59 3.11 2.36
EPS Actual 4.61 3.02 3.48 2.48
Revenue Estimate 1.03B 785.54M 801.50M 751.04M
Revenue Actual 1.12B 805.70M 809.30M 749.00M

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

