Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific beat their estimated earnings by 23.34%, reporting an EPS of $5.76 versus an estimate of $4.67, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $809,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 5.49 6.65 6.56 4.31
EPS Actual 5.60 7.21 7.09 5.63
Revenue Estimate 8.77B 9.72B 9.58B 7.65B
Revenue Actual 9.27B 9.91B 10.55B 8.52B

