Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Thermo Fisher Scientific beat their estimated earnings by 23.34%, reporting an EPS of $5.76 versus an estimate of $4.67, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $809,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.49
|6.65
|6.56
|4.31
|EPS Actual
|5.60
|7.21
|7.09
|5.63
|Revenue Estimate
|8.77B
|9.72B
|9.58B
|7.65B
|Revenue Actual
|9.27B
|9.91B
|10.55B
|8.52B
