Recap: Hilton Worldwide Q3 Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 8.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.85, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $816,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.08 0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.56 0.02 -0.10 0.06 Revenue Estimate 1.38B 1.10B 1.03B 982.31M Revenue Actual 1.33B 874.00M 890.00M 933.00M

