Recap: Hilton Worldwide Q3 Earnings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings missed their estimated earnings by 8.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.85, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $816,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.08
|0.03
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.02
|-0.10
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.10B
|1.03B
|982.31M
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|874.00M
|890.00M
|933.00M
