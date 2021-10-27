Bunge: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bunge (NYSE:BG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bunge beat their estimated earnings by 220.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,958,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.04, which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bunge's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.54 1.82 0.19 EPS Actual 2.61 3.13 3.05 2.47 Revenue Estimate 11.48B 10.35B 10.92B 9.92B Revenue Actual 15.39B 12.96B 12.61B 10.16B

