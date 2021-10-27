Bunge: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bunge (NYSE:BG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bunge beat their estimated earnings by 220.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,958,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.04, which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bunge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.54
|1.82
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|2.61
|3.13
|3.05
|2.47
|Revenue Estimate
|11.48B
|10.35B
|10.92B
|9.92B
|Revenue Actual
|15.39B
|12.96B
|12.61B
|10.16B
