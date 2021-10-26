Recap: Agilysys Q2 Earnings
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agilysys missed their estimated earnings by 5.26%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,532,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.15
|0.21
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.21
|0.23
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|36.91M
|36.70M
|36.09M
|34.28M
|Revenue Actual
|38.73M
|36.34M
|36.67M
|34.36M
