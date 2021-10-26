Recap: Agilysys Q2 Earnings

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agilysys missed their estimated earnings by 5.26%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,532,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.21 0.11 EPS Actual 0.21 0.21 0.23 0.29 Revenue Estimate 36.91M 36.70M 36.09M 34.28M Revenue Actual 38.73M 36.34M 36.67M 34.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.