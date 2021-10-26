Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q3 Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance beat their estimated earnings by 21.21%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,036,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.31 EPS Actual 0.31 0.31 0.21 0.34 Revenue Estimate 12.75M 11.75M 11.13M 11.81M Revenue Actual 13.49M 13.21M 10.07M 12.33M

