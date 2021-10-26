Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q3 Earnings
Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Tech Finance beat their estimated earnings by 21.21%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,036,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.28
|0.28
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.31
|0.21
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|12.75M
|11.75M
|11.13M
|11.81M
|Revenue Actual
|13.49M
|13.21M
|10.07M
|12.33M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings