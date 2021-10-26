 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Littelfuse: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:58pm   Comments
Share:
Littelfuse: Q3 Earnings Insights

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Littelfuse beat their estimated earnings by 25.4%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $148,015,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.17, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Littelfuse's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.24 1.90 1.56 1.14
EPS Actual 3.41 2.67 2.23 2.16
Revenue Estimate 469.83M 426.64M 372.86M 351.58M
Revenue Actual 523.49M 463.79M 400.70M 391.57M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LFUS)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Director Of Littelfuse Makes $690K Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings