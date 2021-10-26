First Commonwealth: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Commonwealth beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,614,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual 0.31 0.41 0.27 0.24 Revenue Estimate 94.31M 95.97M 92.34M 92.37M Revenue Actual 94.58M 97.11M 94.45M 93.51M

