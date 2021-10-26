 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Commonwealth: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:56pm   Comments
Share:
First Commonwealth: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Commonwealth beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,614,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.23 0.23
EPS Actual 0.31 0.41 0.27 0.24
Revenue Estimate 94.31M 95.97M 92.34M 92.37M
Revenue Actual 94.58M 97.11M 94.45M 93.51M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (FCF)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings