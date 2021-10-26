First Commonwealth: Q3 Earnings Insights
First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Commonwealth beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,614,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Commonwealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.29
|0.23
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.41
|0.27
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|94.31M
|95.97M
|92.34M
|92.37M
|Revenue Actual
|94.58M
|97.11M
|94.45M
|93.51M
