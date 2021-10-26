UMB Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UMB Financial beat their estimated earnings by 8.33%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,292,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|1.44
|2.30
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|1.91
|3.26
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|311.78M
|309.85M
|330.71M
|290.52M
|Revenue Actual
|332.66M
|303.01M
|422.96M
|297.38M
