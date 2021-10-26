UMB Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UMB Financial beat their estimated earnings by 8.33%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $20,292,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.44 2.30 1.02 EPS Actual 1.80 1.91 3.26 1.59 Revenue Estimate 311.78M 309.85M 330.71M 290.52M Revenue Actual 332.66M 303.01M 422.96M 297.38M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.