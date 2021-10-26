 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arch Capital Group Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Arch Capital Group Earnings Preview

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Arch Capital Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.30

Arch Capital Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 23.46%, which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arch Capital Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.45 0.38 0.19
EPS Actual 1 0.59 0.56 0.29
Price Change % 1.16% -2.47% -0.6% -0.72%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group were trading at $43.34 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ACGL)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings