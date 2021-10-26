AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Insights
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AudioCodes missed their estimated earnings by 2.56%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6,844,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.33
|0.37
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.37
|0.44
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|60.07M
|57.98M
|58.07M
|55.63M
|Revenue Actual
|60.58M
|58.84M
|58.67M
|56.56M
