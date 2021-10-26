AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Insights

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AudioCodes missed their estimated earnings by 2.56%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6,844,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.33 0.37 0.31 EPS Actual 0.37 0.37 0.44 0.38 Revenue Estimate 60.07M 57.98M 58.07M 55.63M Revenue Actual 60.58M 58.84M 58.67M 56.56M

