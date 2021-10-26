 Skip to main content

Recap: Entegris Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 7:19am
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entegris beat their estimated earnings by 5.75%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $98,506,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.72 0.66 0.63
EPS Actual 0.85 0.70 0.71 0.67
Revenue Estimate 538.02M 518.85M 489.38M 461.78M
Revenue Actual 571.35M 512.84M 517.59M 480.99M

