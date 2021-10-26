Recap: Southside Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southside Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 38.46%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,248,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.04, which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.68 0.64 0.56 EPS Actual 0.65 1.04 0.89 0.82 Revenue Estimate 60.63M 59.85M 59.77M 60.84M Revenue Actual 56.58M 59.93M 59.61M 57.73M

