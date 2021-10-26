Recap: Southside Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southside Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 38.46%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,248,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.04, which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.68
|0.64
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|1.04
|0.89
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|60.63M
|59.85M
|59.77M
|60.84M
|Revenue Actual
|56.58M
|59.93M
|59.61M
|57.73M
