7 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $19.25 billion after the closing bell. GE shares fell 0.2% to $105.07 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned $2.07 per share on revenue of $43.97 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 0.5% to $309.52 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter and announced plans to break out its Facebook Reality Labs as a separate reporting segment, beginning with the fourth quarter. Facebook also announced a $50 billion increase in buyback authorization. Facebook shares gained 1.8% to $334.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion before the opening bell. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.6% to $246.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. Universal Health Services shares dropped 2.9% to $129.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $23.48 per share on revenue of $63.32 billion. Alphabet shares rose 0.8% to $2,770.54 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion for the recent quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Visa shares rose 0.5% to $235.00 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga