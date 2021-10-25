O-I Glass: Q3 Earnings Insights
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
O-I Glass beat their estimated earnings by 11.54%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at O-I Glass's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.30
|0.34
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.35
|0.40
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.46B
|1.48B
|1.54B
|Revenue Actual
|1.66B
|1.50B
|1.50B
|1.62B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings