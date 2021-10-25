 Skip to main content

O-I Glass: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

O-I Glass beat their estimated earnings by 11.54%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at O-I Glass's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.30 0.34 0.28
EPS Actual 0.54 0.35 0.40 0.41
Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.46B 1.48B 1.54B
Revenue Actual 1.66B 1.50B 1.50B 1.62B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

