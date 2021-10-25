Recap: MagnaChip Semiconductor Q3 Earnings
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MagnaChip Semiconductor beat their estimated earnings by 90.91%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,187,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 7.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.14
|0.13
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.22
|0.40
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|129.63M
|121.70M
|124.40M
|121.00M
|Revenue Actual
|113.88M
|123.02M
|142.94M
|124.81M
