Recap: MagnaChip Semiconductor Q3 Earnings

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MagnaChip Semiconductor beat their estimated earnings by 90.91%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,187,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 7.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.14 0.13 0.07 EPS Actual 0.15 0.22 0.40 0.14 Revenue Estimate 129.63M 121.70M 124.40M 121.00M Revenue Actual 113.88M 123.02M 142.94M 124.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.