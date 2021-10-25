 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Boyd Gaming
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boyd Gaming will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.25

Boyd Gaming bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 71.11%, which was followed by a 2.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.90 0.44 0.39 0.10
EPS Actual 1.54 0.93 0.46 0.38
Price Change % 2.81% -0.86% -3.39% -5.05%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $66.05 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

