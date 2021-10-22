 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 20.54%, generating a 23.36% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Regions Financial has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 5 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

Calculating $100 Cash Growth Since 2016

comp_fig

By looking at the price chart of RF's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.

 

