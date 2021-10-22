 Skip to main content

Universal Health Services's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Universal Health Services will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.75

Universal Health Services bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 40.3%, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Health Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.68 2.27 2.78 1.94
EPS Actual 3.76 2.44 3.59 2.88
Price Change % 2.92% 0.09% -7.11% 3.89%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services were trading at $137.35 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

