Daseke: Q3 Earnings Insights
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Daseke beat their estimated earnings by 34.38%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $48,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Daseke's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.04
|0.12
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|369.45M
|337.44M
|331.58M
|356.97M
|Revenue Actual
|404.00M
|333.90M
|335.60M
|375.80M
