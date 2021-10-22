Daseke: Q3 Earnings Insights

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daseke beat their estimated earnings by 34.38%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $48,800,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daseke's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.05 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.42 0.04 0.12 0.31 Revenue Estimate 369.45M 337.44M 331.58M 356.97M Revenue Actual 404.00M 333.90M 335.60M 375.80M

