HCA Healthcare Beats Consensus In Q3, Raises FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 9:17am   Comments
  • HCA Healthcare Inc's (NYSE: HCA) third-quarter FY21 revenues increased to $15.3 billion, up 14.8% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $14.4 billion. EPS of $4.56 surpassed the estimate of $4.00.
  • Same facility admissions increased 6.8% Y/Y, and same facility equivalent admissions increased 9.3%. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 5.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.22 billion.
  • "During the third quarter, we experienced the most intense surge yet of the pandemic, and our colleagues and physicians delivered record levels of patient care to meet the demand caused by the Delta variant," CEO Sam Hazen said.
  • FY21 Guidance: The Company raised revenue outlook to $58.7 to $59.3 billion from $57.0 to $58.0 billion guided earlier, higher the consensus of $57.6 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $12.50 to $12.80 billion higher than $12.10 to $12.50 billion guided earlier.
  • HCA sees EPS of $17.20 to $17.80 compared to $16.30 to $17.10 previously guided vs. $16.93 estimate.
  • HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share payable on December 29, with a record date of December 14.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are down 4.60% at $248.04 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

