HCA Healthcare Shares Gain As Rebound In Services Demand Lift Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Forecast
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) shares are rising after reporting 2Q earnings that easily beat the consensus. Revenues increased to $14.4 billion, compared to $11.1 billion a year ago and ahead of the $13.61 billion consensus.
- EPS of $4.36, higher than $3.16 reported in 3Q of 2020, surpassed the estimate of $3.16.
- As vaccination programs helped moderate COVID-19-related restrictions, the hospital chain firm experienced a rebound in demand for healthcare services.
- Same facility admissions increased 17.5% Y/Y and same facility equivalent admissions increased 26.8%.
- Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.2 billion.
- FY 2021 Guidance: The Company raised revenue outlook to $57.0 to $58.0 billion from $54.0 to $55.5 billion guided in the Q1 earnings release, higher the consensus of $55.3 billion.
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of $12.10 to $12.50 billion higher than $10.85 to $11.35 billion guided earlier.
- HCA sees EPS of $16.30 to $17.10 compared to $13.30 to $14.30 previously guided vs. $14.08 estimate.
- HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share payable on September 30, with a record date of September 16.
- Price Action: HCA shares are up 5.6% at $230 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
