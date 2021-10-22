Recap: Autoliv Q3 Earnings
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autoliv missed their estimated earnings by 15.12%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $190,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.23, which was followed by a 4.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.43
|1.93
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.79
|2.19
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|2.12B
|2.18B
|2.41B
|1.91B
|Revenue Actual
|2.02B
|2.24B
|2.52B
|2.04B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News